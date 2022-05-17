Raymond James & Associates Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Plug Power by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

