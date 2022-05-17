Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,333 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Cimpress worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 121.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 25.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

