Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,622 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

