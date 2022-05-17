Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,830 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 309.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 251,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

