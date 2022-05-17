Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Avalara by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.