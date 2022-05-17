Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CANO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

