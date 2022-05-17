Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 424.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The India Fund worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

