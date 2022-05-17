Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $7,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

