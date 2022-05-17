Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,222 shares of company stock worth $705,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

