Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

