Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 28,914 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,305,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.