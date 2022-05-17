Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,305 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,263,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 128,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 622,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 129,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

DEA stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

