Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 34,414 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

