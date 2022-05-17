Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,758 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

