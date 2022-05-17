Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,445 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

