Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of PWB opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.