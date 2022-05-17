Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.