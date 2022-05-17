Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.