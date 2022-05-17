Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,382 shares of company stock worth $5,423,592 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

