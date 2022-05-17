Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NYSE:TRI opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.