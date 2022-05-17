Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

