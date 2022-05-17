Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

