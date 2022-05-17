Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.