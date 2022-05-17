Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

RFDI stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.