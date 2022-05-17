Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,515,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 1,870,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

