Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.89.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

