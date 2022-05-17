Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

FUN opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

