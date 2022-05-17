Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,187. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.