Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of EQL stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

