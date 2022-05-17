Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

