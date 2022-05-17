Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of nLIGHT worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 978.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 160,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

