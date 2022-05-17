Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.