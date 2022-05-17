Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

Carvana stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.