Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.