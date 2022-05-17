Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

