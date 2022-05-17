Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $2,591,066.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

