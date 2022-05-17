Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

LCII stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

