Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.