Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.28.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

