Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

