Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,592 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.