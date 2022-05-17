Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

