Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

