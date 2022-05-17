Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after buying an additional 2,418,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

