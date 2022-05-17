Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crane by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

