Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

