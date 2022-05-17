Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,299 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75.
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
