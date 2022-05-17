Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $307.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

