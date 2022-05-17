Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

RYAAY opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($21.88) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

