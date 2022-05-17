Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

